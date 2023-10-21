TERRE HAUTE, IN (KELO) — The USD football team improved to 6-1 on the season, following a 17-3 win over Indiana State.

Saturday’s win wasn’t the easiest as the Coyotes got off to a slow start.

The Coyotes were outgained 84-15 in the first quarter, though no points were scored.

USD was the first team to score, converting a short field goal by Will Leyland, the hero of last week’s walk-off win against Youngstown State.

Indiana State evened the contest in the second quarter as the low scoring contest went to halftime at 3-3.

There was plenty to talk about for the Coyotes at halftime. They were outgained 154-117, while also losing the time of possession battle 18:29-11:31.

All those woes seemed to change in the second half. Their first drive went 42 yards, but a tackle for loss and sack pushed them back and forced a punt.

Then came the two drives that determined the outcome.

USD’s next two possessions totaled 188 yards, with drives of 98 and 90 yards. Both ended with touchdown runs, one to Nate Thomas on a five yard run and one to Charles Pierre Jr. of 81 yards.

Indiana State had another strong drive in the fourth, but USD forced a turnover on downs, seemingly sealing a victory for the Yotes.

Two big keys stood out for the USD defense which was magnificent, once again.

First, Indiana State reached the redzone three times. They only scored once, with that being a field goal.

Secondly, the USD defense held the Sycamores to just 5-16 on third down and 2-4 on fourth down.

USD improved to 6-1, winning their sixth straight, while Indiana State fell to 0-7.

Now, the Coyotes will return home for their biggest challenge since the season opening loss to Missouri. USD will host #1 SDSU on Saturday, October 28. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. in the DakotaDome.