Late Lincoln goal spoils Stampede’s home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede sported their new third jerseys to kick off the home portion of their 21-22 season, but came up just short in a 3-1 loss to the Lincoln Stars Saturday night before 6,818 fans at the PREMIER Center. Sam Harris tallied the Herd’s only goal in the second period while Isak Posch stopped 22 of 24 shots in between the pipes for the Stampede who fell to 1-4-0 on the young season.

The Stampede came out with some energy on opening night and outshot the Stars 11-9. Lincoln would get on the board though when Mason Marcellus was able to backhand a shot through the pads of Stampede goaltender Isak Posch to make it a 1-0 game after one.

The PREMIER Center would finally erupt in the second period when Sammy Harris tallied his first goal of the season at 4:49. Garrett Pinoniemi drove the puck towards the net and sent a pass through the slot to Harris who quickly wristed it home to tie the game at one. The Herd controlled much of the play for the rest of the period, outshooting Lincoln 12-5, but Harris would be the only goal scorer.

Sioux Falls and Lincoln would exchange penalties back-and-forth all third period long as the game remained tied late. With just under eight minutes remaining, the Herd would get flagged for questionable major penalty when Adam Zlnka got a five-minute major for boarding and a game-misconduct. That put the Stars on the power play and Sioux Falls had nearly killed it off, but the Stars would score with just 24 seconds remaining on the advantage when Joaquim Lemay wristed a shot from the high slot and beat a screened Posch to give the Stars a 2-1 edge.

Sioux Falls tried to battle back in the final three minutes of the game and pulled Posch for an extra attacker, but were unable to get anything together and the Stars would eventually end it with an empty net goal in the final seconds to take the game 3-1.

Lincoln outshot the Herd 11-10 in the third, but the Stampede outshot the Stars 33-25 in the game. The power play was not clicking well for the Herd who went 0-for-7 while Lincoln finished 1-for-6.

The Stampede return to action next Friday when they host the Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center. It will be trick-or-treat night in the concourse, presented by Dental Solutions. Kdis can trick-or-treat in the main concourse with a paid admission ticket from 6-7:15 PM. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes and take part in a costume parade on-ice in between periods. In addition, a costume contest will take place for both kids and adults. Tickets are available through the KELOLAND Box Office or Ticketmaster.