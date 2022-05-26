SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries had taken 2 of 3 from Winnipeg heading into the series finale. The Birds rallied from an 11-run deficit Wednesday night for the 14-13 victory, and once again used some late-inning magic to pick up the 8-4 victory over the Goldeyes Thursday afternoon.

Jabari Henry would give Sioux Falls the early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd.

But that lead wouldn’t last long as Winnipeg’s Hidekel Gonzalez launched a go-ahead 2-run home run off Ty Culbreth to give the Goldeyes the 2-1 lead.

But those would be the only 2 runs Culbreth would surrender as he went 7 strong, giving up just 4 hits while striking out 9.

Then in the bottom of the 7th, the Canaries regained the lead on an Andres Noriega three-run home run, as Sioux Falls led 4-2 after 7.

The Goldeyes would get a run back in the top of the 8th, only to see Sioux Falls answer with 4 in the home frame to make it 8-4, and the Canaries would close off the 8-4 victory with a scoreless 9th.

Sioux Falls now begins a 7-game road trip on Friday with the first of three against Milwaukee. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m.