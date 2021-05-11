Last year’s success helps Canaries retool for this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries open their season a week from today and will look to replicate last year’s run in which they finished as American Association runner up’s. Sioux Falls has rebuilt the roster after having several players from last season sign minor league deals, but overall, Manager Mike Meyer has high hopes for his new look roster.

“Part of the reason we were able to land Eddie Medina back and get Trey Michalczewski, you know a big time bat, and a guy like Caleb Frare who’s been in the big leagues in 18 and 19. So I think having some of that success and having guys like Damek and Roy Morales getting picked up by an organization also helped,” Manager Mike Meyer said.

The Canaries open their season next Tuesday at home against Winnipeg.