MACOMB, IL (USD) — A last-second three-pointer from Trenton Massner gave Western Illinois a 75-72 win over South Dakota Thursday night in Macomb, Illinois.



It was the first time in the last seven meetings that the Leathernecks were able to down the Coyotes. The road woes continue for the Coyotes as they fall to 1-7 on the road this season. The win helped WIU improve to 13-8 (6-4 Summit) while USD falls to 9-12 (4-5 Summit) this year.



Three Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Tasos Kamateros’ 17 points on the night. Kamateros went 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-2 from three. Mason Archambault had his second-highest scoring outing of the season with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 14 while A.J. Plitzuweit and Paul Bruns had eight each. Damani Hayes scored four and led the team with eight rebounds. As a team, South Dakota shot 46.8 percent from the floor and made 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from deep.



The Leathernecks came out hot as they made five of their first six baskets to begin the game and lead by eight less than four minutes into the game. USD fought back and the two teams traded leads for most of the first half before a Quinlan Bennett jumper gave Western Illinois a 10-point lead with 2:49 remaining in the half. Perrott-Hunt swished a half-court heave at the buzzer to trim the deficit to four heading to the locker room.



The second half was more of the first as neither team could find much separation. The biggest lead was six owned by Western Illinois whereas USD’s biggest lead was four with six minutes to go. After being down four with less than four minutes left, South Dakota tied the game at 72 after a pair of free-throws from Plitzuweit and a layup by Kamateros with 1:56 left on the clock. The Coyotes got a couple of stops on the defensive end to give themselves a chance with 33 seconds. Archambault missed a layup with 16 seconds left and gave Massner plenty of time to walk the ball up the court and pull-up from deep to give the Leathernecks their fourth-straight win.



Massner followed his 46-point performance with 23 points on 9-of-21 from the field. He made 5-of-14 from deep and recorded six rebounds and six assists. Alec Rosner, Jesiah West, and Bennett all added 11 points each while Vuk Stevanic scored 10 points to round out the double-digit scoring efforts for WIU. Western Illinois shot 51.8 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three.



The road trip continues this weekend when South Dakota takes on St. Thomas Saturday night. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. from St. Paul, Minnesota.