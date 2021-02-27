Last second Sjerven free throw propels USD women past NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven, fouled on an offensive putback with .02 seconds remaining, made one-of-two from the line to seal an 82-81 victory for the Coyotes inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Coyotes (15-5, 11-2 Summit) have tied the Summit League record for consecutive Summit League home wins with 30.
“We showed a great deal of toughness and togetherness in a game which was both physical and was played at a very high level offensively,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We are very excited to honor our five seniors tomorrow and hopefully those who are able to attend can arrive a few minutes early to give a huge round of applause for a very special group of young ladies.”
Senior Chloe Lamb scored a team-high 22 points and freshman Maddie Krull pitched in a career high 20 points, marking the first time two Yotes have surpassed 20 points in a game since Jan. 3. Joining them in double-figures were seniors Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable with 12 apiece.
Lamb scored 10 of her 22 in the first frame. She also grabbed seven boards and handed out a pair of assists. Krull came on strong with 16 second-half points, including the layup to make it a 3-point game with 50 seconds left. Krull has reached double-figures for five-straight games.
Sjerven tallied her eighth double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She added three steals and two blocks.
Korngable added seven assists and six rebounds to her stat line. The league’s leader in assist-to-turnover ratio, she was 7-to-1 on Saturday.
North Dakota State (14-7, 9-6 Summit) dropped its third-straight game to a school from the state of South Dakota. The Bison were led by guard Heaven Hamling’s 30 points with eight 3-pointers. She was joined in double-figures by Emily Dietz with 11 points, Reneya Hopkins with 11 points off the bench and Michelle Gaislerova with 10.
South Dakota’s largest lead of the game, 63-51, came at the end of the third quarter after an old-fashioned 3-point play from Krull. It was Hamling who led the Bison comeback, dropping 14 fourth-quarter points. USD went to its freshman point guard with under a minute to play and Krull scored a driving layup to put the Coyotes up by three.
Hamling answered by knocking down a game-tying 3-pointer to make it 81-all. Krull held until the final second for a driving layup. It rolled out, but Sjerven scored the offensive board and went back up with it before time expired. She was fouled on the putback and made her second of two from the line to seal the game for USD.
Both South Dakota and North Dakota State shot 47.6 percent (30-of-63) from the field.
The two squads rematch tomorrow at 1 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Recognitions for the Coyote senior class will begin at 12:50 p.m.
