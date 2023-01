SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian saw a second half, double digit lead erased as they outlasted Dell Rapids on Tuesday, 65-63.

The Chargers held a double digit lead in the fourth, but the Quarriers came racing back.

With under a minute to play, Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen connected on an off-balance three to tie the game at 63.

However, Sioux Falls Christian answered with a last second layup to lift the Chargers to a victory, 65-63.