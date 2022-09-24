SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The USF Cougars welcome the UMD Bulldogs onto Bob Young Field for an NSIC matchup Saturday afternoon.

The Coo would take a 27-17 lead after Thuro Reisdorfer ran it in from 9 yards out.

But UMD had an answer. Off a very ncie play design, the misdirection would free Bryon Bynum who would make a sweet couple moves on his way into the endzone. 27-24 Bulldogs down three.

After a Landon Freeman fumble, they’re right back on offense and the Bulldogs would go right back to Mr. Bynum and he would score. Minnesota Duluth took a 31-27 lead with 6 minutes to play.

New Coo poosesion, Adam Mullen throwing right and he would be picked off by Dayvia GaBor and suddenly it looked like this would be the Bulldogs day.

But the defense would do their part, they’d hold them to a field goal attempt; UMD would miss the field goal giving the ball back to the Co offense and they were ready for their moment.

Mullen rolling right and this time he fires a strike for a first down and moments later, with 45 ticks left on the clock, The senior Thuro Reisdorfer would walk in for what would prove to be the game winner.

USF improves to 4-0 on the season with a dramatic 34-31 win over UMD.