UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run.

The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest. Riquana Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A’ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds. It’s the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas.

Rapid City native Becky Hammon was able to win the title in her first year as head coach of the Aces.