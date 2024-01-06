VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota junior guard Grace Larkins recorded a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in leading the Coyotes to a 73-47 win over Idaho State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.



South Dakota (12-5) picked up a point for the Summit League in the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge.



Larkins recorded her third double-double of the season and the 11th in her career. She added six assists, a steal and a block to her stat line.



Fourth-year sophomore center Natalie Mazurek joined her in double-figures with 12 points off the bench. Mazurek was 5-of-7 from the floor and grabbed a career high eight boards. Fourth-year junior guard Kendall added nine points with the help of completing the elusive four-point play for the second consecutive game. Fifth-year senior forward Tori DePerry added eight points and nine rebounds.



Idaho State (4-9) was led by forward Laura Bello’s 14 points. Bengal guard Kacey Spink added 12 more. The Coyotes held the Bengals’ leading scorer Maria Dias to two points on seven field-goal attempts.



South Dakota shot at a 43.4 percent (23-of-53) clip from the field and made 39.3 percent (11-of-28) from behind the 3-point arc. Idaho State shot 33.8 percent (22-of-65) overall and did not make a 3-pointer in 10 tries.



The Coyotes took the lead on a 3-pointer from junior guard Nicole Avila-Ambrosi in the fourth minute of the game and continued to build on it throughout the game. USD outscored the Bengals by four or more points in each quarter.



The Coyotes resume conference play next week by hosting Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.