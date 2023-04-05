VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Two players from USD were selected as part of the Summit League All-Academic basketball teams.

South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins has been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team announced Wednesday by the league office.



Larkins garners a spot on the league’s academic team in her first season of eligibility. She averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game en route to being named all-Summit first team. She was also selected to the all-defensive team. Larkins finished the season with eight double-doubles and flirted with a triple-double six times, twice coming within one assist.



A native of Altoona, Iowa, Larkins made history as the first Summit League player to finish the season ranked in the top-five for points (third), rebounds (third), assists (second) and steals (second).



Larkins owns a 3.83 grade-point average while majoring in marketing as a part of USD’s Beacom School of Business.



Larkins is the sixth Coyote to make the Academic All-Summit League women’s basketball team since USD joined the league in 2011-12. Those six players have accumulated 14 career honors for South Dakota.



To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a player must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Five women’s basketball players are selected to the teams based on votes by the institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors.



2022-23 Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League Team

Name School Yr. GPA Major Kacie Borowicz** North Dakota Sr. 3.94 Graphic Design Grace Larkins South Dakota So. 3.83 Pre-Business Claire Orth North Dakota Gr. 4.0 Biology Myah Selland*** South Dakota State R-Sr. 3.98 Exercise Science/Community and Public Health Haleigh Timmer South Dakota State So. 4.0 Mathematics

*Career Academic All-League honors

South Dakota junior Tasos Kamateros was selected to the Academic All-Summit League team announced by the league on Wednesday. This is the first academic all-league honor for Kamateros and comes off the heels of a recent CSC Academic All-District selection.

The Athens, Greece, native averaged career-bests in points, rebounds, three-point percentage, and minutes played in his fourth year with South Dakota. Kamateros scored 12.6 points per game and haled in 6.2 rebounds per game. His rebounding average was fifth-best in the Summit League and he hauled in the fourth-most defensive rebounds in the conference with 149 total. Kamateros shot 44.9 percent from the field and scored in double-figures in 21 games including five 20-plus point performances. In the regular season finale, he put up 24 points to tie his career-high.

This is the second all-league recognition for Kamteros this season after earning All-Summit honorable mention for the second-straight year. He maintains a 3.71 GPA in business administration.

Criteria for the Academic All-League teams include having at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average, have completed at least one full academic year at the current institution, and have participated in 50 percent of their team’s completed competitions.