HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – This past Sunday the community of Harrisburg gathered together around the baseball diamond.

“A lot of people here in Harrisburg coming out, earlier today we had a hot dog, watermelon feed, it’s a good day. We have the bounce house out here for kids, a good ole family day to watch some baseball,” Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck said.

“The players were signing autographs for the kids which was so cool to see these little kids getting autographs from celebrities, high school boys and the older boys were just really smiling too. So I think deep down this was special for them too and they’re having a lot of fun today,” Harrisburg Baseball Director of Operations Adrienne McKeown told.

But there was more happening than just the game and festivities.

“Today Dakota Access Pipeline presented $175,000 to Harrisburg Community Foundation for renovations to the baseball stadium as well is for the new softball stadium that will go in. So, we’re just really excited to be here and do the ribbon cutting and be a part of the community,” Lisa Coleman Of Energy Transfer, operator of Dakota Access Pipeline said.

“What their gift helped jump start was a new building here off to my right which will be a concession stand, storage unit and then the upper level will have viewing decks and the media booth and most importantly, the lower level will be men’s and women’s rest room with running water,” McKoewn stated.

“It just goes to show you that these pipelines, when they do come through towns like this, they actually do step forward and make good positive environment for the communities that they effect. So, it’s great to see,” Wenck said.