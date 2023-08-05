MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the amateur baseball state tournament continued Saturday.

In the first game of the day, Larchwood (Iowa) shutout Wessington Springs 10-0. The Diamonds jumped out of the gate with a great start thanks to six runs in the first. They added one more in the second and tacked on the final three in the eighth.

That game was followed by Hartford/Humboldt meeting Crofton (NE). With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bluejays scored three runs to take the lead for good.