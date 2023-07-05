SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD) — PGA TOUR Champions golfers and former major champions Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and David Toms have officially committed to the Sanford International on Sept. 11-17 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Langer is coming off a win last weekend at the U.S. Senior Open, making him the winningest player in PGA TOUR Champions history with 46 career victories. The win marked his twelfth senior major title, further extending his own record. Born in Anhausen, Germany, Langer is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and has more than 100 worldwide victories during his five-decade career including two major championships – the 1985 and 1993 Masters. He represented Europe on the Ryder Cup team 10 times and captained the team to victory in 2004. Langer’s best finish at the Sanford International was a T3 in 2020.

Singh, a native of Lautoka, Fiji, won three major titles in his career, including the 1998 PGA Championship, 2000 Masters and 2004 PGA Championship. Singh turned professional in 1982 and joined the PGA TOUR in 1993. The 2006 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee has won 63 professional tournaments, including 34 on the PGA TOUR. Singh ranks fourth on the all-time PGA TOUR money list, winning more than $71 million in his career. Singh’s best finish at the Sanford International was a T35 in 2019.

Toms, a native of Monroe, Louisiana, is currently in sixth place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings thanks to two victories earlier this season to go along with ten top-25 finishes. During his career on the PGA TOUR, Toms won 13 times, including the 2001 PGA Championship. He also played on three Ryder Cup teams for the United States. Toms’ best finish at the Sanford International was a T6 in 2020.

Tickets to the Sanford International are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com.