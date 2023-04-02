SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – It was a perfect day for the opening of the new Bowden Field. The Vikings went 2-0 to sweep Minnesota State Sunday while Lexi Lander twirled a perfect game in the second game. Augustana won the first game 3-1 and game two 2-0.



Landner has the Vikings’ first no-hitter of the season with the last taking place in 2022 while the perfect game is the first since April 24, 2021, when Ashley Mickschl had a five-inning perfect game against MSU Moorhead.



The Vikings move to 17-8 on the season and 4-0 in the NSIC while Minnesota State is 12-10, 1-3.



Game One: Augustana 3, Minnesota State 1

Delaney Young broke open a scoreless game in the fourth inning when she belted the first home run in the new Bowden Field. She went down the left-field line for the four-base hit that also scored Abby Lien .



The Mavericks answered back with a home run of their own in the top of the fifth inning as Gianna Lara went deep to left-center to make it a 2-1 score.



Augustana tacked on its third run of the game in the sixth inning as Torri Chute also went to the left-field line. The 3-1 score was more than enough for Hailey Houston in the circle as she went all seven innings by giving up six hits and just the one run. She did not issue a walk while striking out three.



Of Houston’s 25 batters faced, she induced 10 groundouts and six flyouts.



Two of Augustana’s three hits were the home runs while the third hit was a single by Andrea Cain , the first hit in the new Bowden Field era.



Game Two: Augustana 2, Minnesota State 0

Lexi Lander was perfect, going seven innings and striking out five batters while facing 21 hitters with seven flyouts and nine ground outs.



The offense was in the first inning as Torri Chute singled in Gracey Brink . With the way Lander was throwing, that was all AU needed. However, the Vikings added another run in the first inning with Delaney Young sending a ball through the left side to score Abby Lien . Lien was on base thanks to a double down the left-field line.



Augustana totaled eight hits in the 2-0 win with two each from Chute and Young. The other hits came from the bats of Andrea Cain , Kennedy Buckman , Liz Dierks and Lien.



Up Next

Augustana remains at Bowden Field Monday to play host to Concordia-St. Paul at noon. Fans are reminded that parking for Bowden Field is to take place in the parking lot for the Elmen Center off of Grange avenue. From there, fans can walk to the west side of the Elmen Center, between Ronken Field and the Elmen Center, where fans can make an entrance at the gate. The ticket booth for Bowden Field is located on the east side of Bowden Field before entering the grandstands on the south side. There will be no entrance to Bowden Field from 33rd street or Lake street.