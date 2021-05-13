Lamer leads heptathlon after day one at Summit League Track & Field Championships

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —South Dakota senior Kamberlyn Lamer is leading the heptathlon competition and a pair of Coyote throwers earned all-Summit honors to highlight the opening day of the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare held at Lillibridge Track Complex.

The Coyote women sit in second of the team race after day one with 28 points, while USD’s men are in third place with 21 points.

Lamer, the favorite in the Summit heptathlon field, wrapped up the first day with the lead. Through the first four events, she’s tallied 3,083 points with the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run remaining in day two. Redshirt-sophomore Liberty Justus sits in seventh through the first four events with 2,740 points. Both Lamer (13.86) and Justus (14.89) opened the competition with personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles.

USD finished 3-4-5 in the women’s javelin for 15 points. Redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner earned a spot on the podium with a third-place throw of 142-7 (43.47m). Lamer kept things going after the heptathlon, sending the javelin a personal best 136-2 (41.50m) for fourth place, and redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp placed fifth in 135-3. Knapp and Lamer came into the competition seeded seventh and eighth, respectively.

Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan earned all-league honors with a third-place finish in the men’s hammer throw. He launched the hammer 201-2 (61.32m). Redshirt-junior Matt Slagus took fourth with a throw of 198-10 (60.60m).

Senior Armand Khan placed fourth in the men’s javelin with a season-best mark of 201-1 (61.29m).

Knapp added a fourth-place finish in the women’s hammer throw, recording a mark of 196-10 (59.99m). The redshirt-freshman was sitting in podium contention until the final throws. Redshirt-junior Callie Henrich sent the hammer a personal best of 183-2 (55.82m) for seventh place. The mark ranks fourth in USD program history.

Redshirt-sophomore Merga Gemeda took fourth in the men’s 10,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 30:41.62.

On the women’s side, redshirt-sophomore Abby Ripperda made her season debut with a clocking of 36:45.83 for fifth place in the 10,000 meters. Redshirt-freshman Haley Miller placed seventh with a personal best time of 37:24.46.

Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky wrapped up the first day of the men’s decathlon with 3,355 points. He’s sitting in fifth place entering the final five events – 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, 1,500 meters – scheduled for tomorrow.

Action resumes at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field at 11 a.m. Friday with the 110-meter hurdles of the men’s decathlon.