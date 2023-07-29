Sioux Falls, SD (Canaries) — Lake Country raced out to a 6-0 lead after half an inning and never looked back as they defeated the Canaries 17-2 on Saturday.

Darnell Sweeney and Wyatt Ulrich each delivered RBI singles in the third and fourth innings, respectively, but that’s as close as Sioux Falls would get. The DockHounds added four runs in the sixth inning and scored seven times in their half of the ninth.

Welington Dotel and Ozzie Martinez each finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 31-37 overall. The Birds will wrap up their six-game homestand Sunday at 12:05pm.