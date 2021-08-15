Kyle Larson wins at Knoxville; walks away with $176,000 purse

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (KELO) — The Knoxville racing nationals were happening this past week in Knoxville, Iowa.

We check in at the Start of the 50 lap main event where Gio Scelzi of Fresno, CA led the charge into turn one with 10 time winner Donny Schatz of Minot, North Dakota and nascar star Kyle Larson right behind.

These three would stayed in a tight pack for a quite a bit of time so it appeared to be anyones race. But after staying bunched together for about three laps, Larson would find a way to move past Scelzi.

In the 24th lap Kyle Larson would use a smooth maneuver to take the lead from Schatz and from that point on Larson would never give up the lead going on to lead the rest of the way.

Larson would take home a prize of $176,000. Schatz finished second. Brad Sweet placed third. Former Cup driver Kasey Kahne was eighth in front of a capacity crowd of more than 20,000.