SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids softball team improved to 2-0 with a dominant 13-0 win over Flandreau on Monday.

The Quarriers were led by Katie Kvigne who had a hit and a win on the mound. She pitched all four innings, allowing zero hits and striking out all 12 opposing hitters.

Kvigne had a tiple and two runs batted in. Kylee Fiddelke added two hits, a single and a triple as she knocked in three runs. Jaycee Tebay also had two hits.

Flandreau had no hits in the loss. They also allowed 13 walks to the Quarriers, helping them fuel their offense.

Dell Rapids will return to action on Friday at Madison.