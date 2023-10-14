SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The USF Volleyball team had themselves a day as they defeated Augustana 3-1 behind a career night by Jordan Kuper .

USF dropped set one 26-24 but landed 16 kills on 38 attempts against the Vikings. The two continued to battle throughout the second set, but USF came out victorious with a 26-24 set win.

The Cougars attack game was lights out through the third and fourth sets as they defeated Augie 25-15 in set three and 25-11 in set four while outscoring them 50-26 in the final two sets.

Jordan Kuper led the team with a career high 20 kills on the night along with two solo blocks and three assisted resulting in 23.5 points throughout the match. Kuper maintained a .457 attacking percentage tonight followed by a .476 night she had earlier this week against Mankato.

Freshman Kyleigh Tangen also followed suit with a career high 13 kills and 14.5 points on the night.

Sadie Voss had her sixth double-double of the season tonight with 10 kills and 12 digs all while Elise Gillen dished out 46 assists with a career season high 14 digs.

Despite dropping the first set, USF continued to keep their foot on the gas while landing 62 kills on the night compared to Augies 42.

RECAP

The Cougars improve to 8-10 on the year and 4-6 in a loaded NSIC. Their next game is against #7 Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall, MN. The match will take place at the R/A Facilty with first serve scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, October 17.