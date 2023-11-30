ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN STATE) — The Northern State University women’s basketball team pulled away in the second half, defeating MSU Moorhead by 16 in their second NSIC victory of the season. The teams were tied at the half, but the Wolves came out hot in the second shooting 46.7% from the floor. Defensively they held MSUM to a 24.1 field goal percentage in the final 20 minutes.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 60, MSUM 44

Records: NSU 6-2 (2-0 NSIC), MSUM 0-6 (0-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 2077



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched ten points in the first quarter, 17 in the second, 15 in the third, and 18 in the fourth; out-scoring MSU Moorhead 33-17 in the second half

The Wolves notched a season high 49 rebounds, and added four blocks and 15 assists

NSU tallied 28 points in the paint, 15 second chance points and seven points off the bench, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 80.0% from the foul line

Northern took care of the basketball, suffering just three turnovers in the game; a single game low in the Krueger-era

Madelyn Bragg sat atop the team scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and blocking four Dragon shots

sat atop the team scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and blocking four Dragon shots Alayna Benike followed with 15 points and dished out four assist to lead the Wolves, while Brynn Alfson tallied a team leading 11 rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg : 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 56.3 field goal%

: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 56.3 field goal% Alayna Benike : 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assist, 42.9 3-point field goal%

: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assist, 42.9 3-point field goal% Rianna Fillipi : 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

BEYOND THE BOX

Paula Krueger notched her 200th career win, bringing her all-time record to 200-200

UP NEXT

Northern State finishes their home stretch hosting St. Cloud State and Bemidji State. Tip-off times are set for Friday, December 8th at 7:30 p.m. against the Huskies and Saturday, December 9th at 6 p.m. against the Beavers.