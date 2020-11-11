Krueger brings in class of guards during Early Signing Period

AbERDEEN, S.D. (NSU) – Northern State University head coach Paula Krueger announced the addition of four student-athletes to the Wolves women’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season. Halle Heinz (Ipswich, S.D.), Jordyn Hilgemann (Marshall, Minn.), Abby Johnson (Ankeny, Iowa), and Marissa Radtke (Howard Lake, Minn.) will join the Wolves next fall.

“We are very excited about this class and the extra scoring punch they will bring from the perimeter,” explained Krueger. “They have the ability to knock down the three, as well as score on multiple levels. These four are great young ladies who are top-notch students and basketball players that will be great representatives of Northern State.”

Halle Heinz | Ipswich, S.D. | Ipswich HS | Guard

Halle Heinz is a 5-foot-5, guard out of Ipswich High School. She is a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Brian Hogie. In 2019-20, Heinz averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 3.0 assists per game. She is a 3-time all-conference selection, 2-time all-state pick, 2-time Aberdeen American News All-Area team member, and the 2019-20 co-MVP in the Lake Region Conference. In addition, as a junior Heinz tallied the 1,000th point of her career. She is the daughter of Mike and June Heinz. Mike is a Northern State graduate and alumni of the baseball program.

Jordyn Hilgemann| Marshall, Minn. | Marshall HS | Guard

Jordyn Hilgemann is a 5-foot-10, guard out of Marshall High School. She is a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Dan Westby. Hilgemann has started all 86 games of her high school career. A season ago, she tallied 682 points, averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. Hilgemann shot 63.0% from the floor and 75.7% from the free throw line. Heading into her senior campaign, Hilgemann has 1,833 career points. She is a 3-time Big South All-Conference selection, 3-time Marshall Independent all-area pick, a 2019-20 all-state honoree, and the 2019-20 all-area player of the year. She is the daughter of Lucas and Jessica Hilgemann, and is the niece of former Northern State men’s basketball student manager, Ryan Hilgemann.

Abigail Johnson | Ankeny, Iowa | Ankeny HS | Guard

Abigail Johnson is a 5-foot-10, guard out of Ankeny High School. She is a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Hawks under the direction of head coach Dru McAnelly. Johnson averaged 10.8 points per game a season ago, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc. She is a 2019 all-conference honorable mention selection. As a member of the Lady Pure Prep program, Johnson averaged 12.9 points per game, shooting 52.0% from the floor and 47.0% from the 3-point line. She is the daughter of Jay and Laura Johnson.

Marissa Radtke| Howard Lake, Minn. | Lester Prairie HS | Guard

Marissa Radtke is a 5-foot-7, guard out of Lester Prairie High School. She is a 4-year starter and 3-year team captain for the Bulldogs under the direction of head coach Mike Lee. In 2019-20, Radtke tallied 590 points, averaging 21.1 per game, and shot 57.0% from the floor. She is 1,457 points, 361 rebounds, 307 assists, and 210 steals over the course of her prep career. Radtke is a 3-time all-conference selection, 3-time academic all-conference honoree, 2-time Herald Journal all-area first team member, 2-time KDUZ KARP all-area team selection, 2-time all-state honorable mention pick, and the Herald Journal Player of the Year. She is the daughter of Brad and Mindy Radtke.