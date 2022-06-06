BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Krista Wood, who has served as South Dakota State’s head softball coach for the past eight seasons, has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Creighton.

Wood guided the Jackrabbits to a 238-164 mark over the last eight seasons and back-to-back NCAA appearances in 2021 and 2022. The Jackrabbits won their first ever Summit League regular season and tournament titles in 2021, then repeated the feat in 2022. The program played in the National Invitational Softball Championship in 2018 and 2019.

Wood and her staff were recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a 2021 Division I Regional Coaching Staff of the Year. The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year coached 34 all-conference players, three players of the year, two pitchers of the year and two freshmen of the year at South Dakota State.

Wood previously coached eight seasons at Wayne State (Neb.). She is currently 508-318 as a head coach.

A national search for the Jackrabbits’ next head coach will begin immediately.