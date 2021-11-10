Kramer signs with USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Todd Lee is pleased to announce that Steven Kramer of Johnston, Iowa, and Johnston High School has signed a national letter of intent to join the Coyotes for the 2022-23 academic year.

“Steven is a fantastic addition to our program,” said Lee. “He has guard skills at 6-6 and flourishes at making plays off the bounce. Steven also has a very high basketball IQ. Athletically, he’s very gifted and one of his greatest strengths is his ability to defend multiple positions. He truly is a ‘jack of all trades’ as he can do a lot of things on the basketball court at a very high level.”

“We have enjoyed developing a relationship with Steven and his family over the summer and fall. He will be a tremendous addition to the great culture we’ve established here.”

Kramer averaged a team-high 13 points per game in leading his team to a runner-up finish at the state tournament last year. He averaged 18.5 points at state and was named a state tournament team captain. He shot 55 percent from the field on the year.

PrepHoops.com lists Kramer as the No. 3-ranked player in Iowa, making him the highest ranked player from Iowa to sign with the Coyotes. He plans to study exercise science at USD.