The video above says one block. It was meant to be 11.

OMAHA, NE (KELO) — The Louisville women’s volleyball team advanced to the National Championship, following a 3-2 match win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Former Washington High School standout, Phekran Kong played in all five sets for the Cardinals. She collected five kills and 11 blocks in the victory.

The 6’4 middle blocker has 102 kills this season, which is sixth best for Louisville, who is 31-2 on the year.

Another Washington standout, Sydni Schetnan is also on the team.

The Cardinals will play Texas for the National Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.