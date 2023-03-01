DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — USD commit Addison Klosterbuer tied the single game record for three pointers as she posted 30 points in Central Lyon’s 66-30 win over Panorama.

The first quarter saw the Lions race out to a 15-5 lead. They’d extend that to 34-12 after two quarters, showing off their defense in the first half.

Central Lyon would keep the pressure on for the remainder of the contest, sending them to the class 2A state semifinals, with a dominant 66-30 win.

Klosterbuer led the way as she was 11-15 from the field and 8-12 from deep for 30 points. Desta Hoogendoorn put up 16 points and nine rebounds in the win as well.

The second-seeded Lions will play #6 Pocahontas Area on Friday, March 3 at 11:45 a.m. The winner will advance to the 2A State Championship.