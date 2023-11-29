SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winningest coach in South Dakota high school football history has announced his resignation.

Kim Nelson has been a head coach for 45 years with stops at Milbank, Rapid City Central, Washington, Edina, Minnesota and Roosevelt.

He has been at Roosevelt for the past 15 years and he announced his resignation from the school on Tuesday.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I’ve always had a dream of some day coaching at a college somewhere,” Nelson said. “I think I have an opportunity close by to do that. I looked around at the end of the season and it’s been 45 years. 45 years in a row where I’m always a head coach and it’s just getting harder all the time to be a head coach.”

Nelson has tallied 314 wins in his career.