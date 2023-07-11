SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A number of young local golfers are attempting to drive, chip and putt their way to the Masters Tournament.

About 100 boys and girls are taking their swings during local qualifying for Drive, Chip & Putt at Elmwood Golf Course.

“There’s some high-level competitors here but then kids who are just out here for the first time just out on the golf course having fun,” Minnesota PGA Director of Player Engagement Catherine Pederson said.

The competition features three fundamentals of golf — driving, chipping and putting — and nine swings of the club can make or break your day.

“Short game is kind of the biggest struggle for a lot of the kids, but that’s kind of where you need to do well to do well in the competition, I would say,” Pederson said.

7-year-old Ady Edwards has one thing on her mind when she’s standing over the ball.

“Lining up and hitting the ball,” 7-year-old Ady Edwards said.

Ady won the Girls 7-9 division, including the chipping portion of the competition, but isn’t afraid to pull out the driver.

“Driving’s pretty easy because you just have to line up and hit the ball,” Edwards said. “Putting is kind of easy too, but not that much,” Edwards added.

This is the first of three qualifying rounds before next spring’s national finals, where kids will have the opportunity to play at Augusta National, home of The Masters.

“Augusta National is super special, so it’s an awesome opportunity for the kids,” Pederson said.

After a shrug of the shoulders, Edwards agrees.

“Pretty amazing,” Edwards said.

Her dad would be even happier to make a trip to Augusta.

“Yeah,” Edwards said.

The top three players in each age group now advance to the sub-regional qualifier in Oxbow, North Dakota on August 1st, followed by the regional qualifier in Colorado in late September. The National Finals are April 7th, 2024 at Augusta National Golf Club prior to the Masters Tournament.