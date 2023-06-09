SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local kids had the opportunity to participate in football drills as part of Legends for Kids.

Dozens of kids from around the area headed to Kirkeby-Over Stadium at Augustana Friday to participate in a football clinic.

Under the direction of current Augustana players and coaches, they participated in drills from throwing, catching, running, tackling, and blocking, among other aspects of the game.

“They’ll touch every part of this game in their time here,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “And then hopefully maybe get in a pickup game in their neighborhood or go get in a flag football league, whatever it is – that they just get engaged and involved in some team activities, that I think would be really solid for every young person.”

Earlier in the week, kids participated in clinics in other sports, including baseball, basketball, golf and lacrosse.