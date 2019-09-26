Key to the City game heads to primetime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana and USF enter the “Key to the City” game with identical 2-1 records. Making this year’s rivalry game a little more special is the matchup being played in primetime.

USF has dominated the Key to the City Game, winning six of the seven contests. As they and Augustana prepare for their 8th meeting, the matchup between the Cougar’s rushing attack and the Vikings’ run defense will be a determining factor.

USF is running for nearly 250 yards per game this season, even without All-American running back Gabe Watson for a majority of their first three contests.

“I think the credit goes to our guys up front. Having an All-American is nice back there, but those other guys are no slouch, and the offensive line is making holes for them,” USF Head Coach Jon Anderson said.

Augie has limited its opponents to less than 100 yards rushing in its two wins, while surrendering more than 300 yards in its lone loss to MSU-Mankato.

“Everybody in the conference knows that those guys and Mankato are the heavy hitters when it comes to the run. So it’ll be a lot about discipline for the defense, and that’s why we just got to play sound defense, sound gap defense and that’s a big key,” Augustana Senior Defensive Back Michael Kloza said.

On the flip side of the ball, it’ll be a matchup between Augustana’s air-raid offense, with Kyle Saddler throwing for over 260 yards per contest, and the turnover-inducing Cougar secondary, which has six interceptions in its last two games.

“We’ll spread the ball around. I think that’s what I’m most proud of. You know if you look, we’ve got six, seven, eight guys a game catching the ball. You know, nobody more than six to eight catches a game. So he’s done a really good job of distributing the ball and we need to continue to do that,” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

“We got to win some 50-50 battles, some jump-ball battles, and you know, be able to disguise what we’re doing and put some pressure on him. Get him off his first key, make him be uncomfortable,” Anderson said.

To add more intrigue to this year’s matchup, the teams will battle in primetime on Thursday night.

“It’s always the most exciting game of the year without a doubt in my mind. I mean, we have the whole city here. So it’s just a lot of fun, plus being a primetime Thursday night, amps that up just a little more,” USF Senior Safety Tucker Stout said.

The Cougars and Vikings cross paths Thursday night at Bob Young Field. Kickoff is set for 6:05.