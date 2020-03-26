KELOLAND to air Basketball Classics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND Media Group will air a total of four basketball classics over the next two weekends.

Following the spread of COVID-19, the entire sports world came to a halt, including live sports.

In an attempt to fill the void of no live sports, the KELOLAND team has dug deep into our archives and found four great games.

Saturday, March 28 at 3:00 pm CT, watch the 1997 South Dakota State A Boys Basketball Championship game between Flandreau and Parkston.

Then on Sunday, March 29 at 3:00 pm CT, see the 1997 South Dakota State AA Boys Basketball Championship pitting Sioux Fall Lincoln against Mitchell.

April 4 & 5 will feature two more classic basketball games from the KELOLAND Sports archive.

All games will be live streamed on KELOLAND.com and air on KELOLAND TV.