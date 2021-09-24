KELOLAND SportsZone to include highlights from more than 10 high school football games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night in the fall means high school football across South Dakota.

KELOLAND Sports will be at the following games this week:

11AAA Harrisburg at Roosevelt

11AAA Lincoln at O’Gorman

11AAA Washington at Brandon Valley

11AA Pierre at Yankton

11AA Mitchell at Brookings

11AA Watertown at Tea Area

11A Canton at Madison

11A Dell Rapids at Sioux Falls Christian ​

11A Dakota Valley at West Central

11B Baltic at EPJ

9AA Platte-Geddes at Wolsey-Wessington

9B Avon at Gayville-Volin

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will be Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Catch highlights of the games listed above on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. Friday.