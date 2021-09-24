KELOLAND SportsZone to include highlights from more than 10 high school football games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night in the fall means high school football across South Dakota.

KELOLAND Sports will be at the following games this week:

  • 11AAA Harrisburg at Roosevelt
  • 11AAA Lincoln at O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Washington at Brandon Valley
  • 11AA Pierre at Yankton
  • 11AA Mitchell at Brookings
  • 11AA Watertown at Tea Area
  • 11A Canton at Madison
  • 11A Dell Rapids at Sioux Falls Christian ​
  • 11A Dakota Valley at West Central
  • 11B Baltic at EPJ
  • 9AA Platte-Geddes at Wolsey-Wessington
  • 9B Avon at Gayville-Volin 

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will be Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Catch highlights of the games listed above on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

