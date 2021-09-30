KELOLAND SportsZone to include highlights from 10 high school football games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night in the fall means high school football across South Dakota.
KELOLAND Sports will be at the following games this week:
- 11AAA Jefferson vs Roosevelt
- 11AAA Lincoln at Brandon Valley
- 11A Canton at West Central
- 11A Vermillion at Dell Rapids
- 11A Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian
- 11A Madison at Tri-Valley
- 11B Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley
- 11B Winner at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
- 9AA Hanson at Chester Area
The KELOLAND.com Friday night Game of the Week will be #3 Jefferson hosting west-side rival Roosevelt. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.