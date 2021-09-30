KELOLAND SportsZone to include highlights from 10 high school football games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night in the fall means high school football across South Dakota.

KELOLAND Sports will be at the following games this week:

11AAA Jefferson vs Roosevelt

11AAA Lincoln at Brandon Valley

11A Canton at West Central

11A Vermillion at Dell Rapids

11A Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian

11A Madison at Tri-Valley

11B Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

11B Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley

11B Winner at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

9AA Hanson at Chester Area

The KELOLAND.com Friday night Game of the Week will be #3 Jefferson hosting west-side rival Roosevelt. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.