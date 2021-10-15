KELOLAND SportsZone to feature best plays from more than 10 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The regular season is winding down for South Dakota high school football teams.

There’s a full slate of action scheduled for Friday. KELOLAND Sports will be at the following matchups:

  • Jefferson at Harrisburg
  • Roosevelt vs Lincoln
  • Huron at O’Gorman
  • Washington at Rapid City Stevens
  • Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley
  • Yankton at Brookings
  • Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
  • Canton at Sioux Falls Christian
  • Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Howard at Hanson
  • Chester Area at Garretson
  • De Smet at Dell Rapids St. Mary

The Friday night Game of the Week on KELOLAND.com will be Roosevelt vs. Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.; KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play.

Tune in for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. on Friday for highlights from the games.

