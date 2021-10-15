KELOLAND SportsZone to feature best plays from more than 10 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The regular season is winding down for South Dakota high school football teams.

There’s a full slate of action scheduled for Friday. KELOLAND Sports will be at the following matchups:

Jefferson at Harrisburg

Roosevelt vs Lincoln

Huron at O’Gorman

Washington at Rapid City Stevens

Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley

Yankton at Brookings

Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids

Canton at Sioux Falls Christian

Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson

Howard at Hanson

Chester Area at Garretson

De Smet at Dell Rapids St. Mary

The Friday night Game of the Week on KELOLAND.com will be Roosevelt vs. Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.; KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play.

Tune in for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. on Friday for highlights from the games.