KELOLAND SportsZone to feature best plays from more than 10 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The regular season is winding down for South Dakota high school football teams.
There’s a full slate of action scheduled for Friday. KELOLAND Sports will be at the following matchups:
- Jefferson at Harrisburg
- Roosevelt vs Lincoln
- Huron at O’Gorman
- Washington at Rapid City Stevens
- Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley
- Yankton at Brookings
- Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
- Canton at Sioux Falls Christian
- Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Howard at Hanson
- Chester Area at Garretson
- De Smet at Dell Rapids St. Mary
The Friday night Game of the Week on KELOLAND.com will be Roosevelt vs. Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.; KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play.
Tune in for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. on Friday for highlights from the games.