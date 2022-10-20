SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the high school football playoffs are here in 11B and 9-man. That marked the return of the KELOLAND SportsZone.
You can see scores from around the playoffs above:
This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featured 12 games, including seven playoff matchups.
Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:
11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington
11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman
11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson
11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley
11A Sioux Falls Christian at Lennox
11B Rapid City Christian at Elk Point-Jefferson
11B Sioux Valley at McCook Central/Montrose
9AA Britton-Hecla at Howard
9AA Stanley County at Wall
9AA Platte-Geddes at Hanson
9AA Kimball/White Lake at Elkton-Lake Benton
9A Canistota at Alcester-Hudson