SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A busy night on the gridiron, brought the return of the weekly KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s SportsZone show features 13 games from across the state, including the games listed below:

Lincoln vs. O’Gorman

Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt

Rapid City Stevens vs. Brandon Valley

Tea Area vs. Yankton

Canton vs. West Central

Madison vs. Dakota Valley

Flandreau vs. Elk Point-Jefferson

Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Tri-Valley

Lyman vs. Wall

Hamlin vs. Castlewood

Bon Homme vs. Platte-Geddes

Chester Area vs. Viborg-Hurley

Sheldon, IA vs. West Lyon, IA

You can watch the KELOLAND SportsZone every Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.