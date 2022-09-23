Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A busy night on the gridiron, brought the return of the weekly KELOLAND SportsZone.
This week’s SportsZone show features 13 games from across the state, including the games listed below:
- Lincoln vs. O’Gorman
- Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt
- Rapid City Stevens vs. Brandon Valley
- Tea Area vs. Yankton
- Canton vs. West Central
- Madison vs. Dakota Valley
- Flandreau vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Tri-Valley
- Lyman vs. Wall
- Hamlin vs. Castlewood
- Bon Homme vs. Platte-Geddes
- Chester Area vs. Viborg-Hurley
- Sheldon, IA vs. West Lyon, IA
You can watch the KELOLAND SportsZone every Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.