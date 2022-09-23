Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A busy night on the gridiron, brought the return of the weekly KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s SportsZone show features 13 games from across the state, including the games listed below:

  • Lincoln vs. O’Gorman
  • Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt
  • Rapid City Stevens vs. Brandon Valley
  • Tea Area vs. Yankton
  • Canton vs. West Central
  • Madison vs. Dakota Valley
  • Flandreau vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Tri-Valley
  • Lyman vs. Wall
  • Hamlin vs. Castlewood
  • Bon Homme vs. Platte-Geddes
  • Chester Area vs. Viborg-Hurley
  • Sheldon, IA vs. West Lyon, IA

You can watch the KELOLAND SportsZone every Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.