SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this Friday with another jam packed show full of football action.
This weeks show featured 14 games from both South Dakota and Iowa.
Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
- O’Gorman vs. Lincoln
- Mitchell vs. Jefferson
- Roosevelt vs. Harrisburg
- Yankton vs. Tea Area
- West Central vs. Canton
- Tri-Valley vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
- Parkston vs. Garretson
- Castlewood vs. Hamlin
- Hanson vs. Canistota
- Kimball/White Lake vs. Gregory
- Corsica-Stickney vs. Avon
- Bishop Heelan vs. Sioux Center
- Boyden Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- West Lyon vs. Western Christian