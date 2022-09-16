Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone from September 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday was another busy game in KELOLAND and that marked the return of the KELOLAND SportsZone.
This week’s show featured 12 games from across three different states including South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.
Here are the games featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:
- 11AAA Lincoln vs. Harrisburg
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. O’Gorman
- 11AAA Roosevelt vs. Brandon Valley
- 11AA Watertown vs. 11AAA Washington
- 11AA Yankton vs. Pierre
- 11A Dell Rapids vs. Canton
- 11B Elk Point-Jefferson vs. McCook Central/Montrose
- 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy vs. Howard
- 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton vs. 9A Canistota
- 9B Avon vs. Hitchcock-Tulare
- Iowa – Central Lyon vs. West Lyon
- Minnesota – Sibley East vs. Pipestone