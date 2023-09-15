SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND SportsZone returned with another full show on Friday night.
This week’s show featured 15 games from both Iowa and South Dakota.
Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:
- Harrisburg vs. Lincoln
- O’Gorman vs. Rapid City Stevens
- Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt
- Douglas vs. Tea Area
- Canton vs. Dell Rapids
- Madison vs. Sioux Falls Christian
- Custer vs. Lennox
- Milbank vs. Dakota Valley
- Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- McCook Central-Montrose vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- Howard vs. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy
- Canistota vs. Elkton-Lake Benton
- Alcester-Hudson vs. Chester
- West Lyon vs. Unity Christian
- Western Christian vs. Cherokee Washington