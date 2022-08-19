SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are back on the fields in South Dakota.
The 2022 season kicks off on Friday and KELOLAND Sports will have crews across the area covering the action.
The KELOLAND SportsZone show Friday night will feature highlights from the following games:
- 11B #1 Winner vs. Tri-Valley
- 11B Baltic vs. #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Parker
- 11B Groton Area vs. Aberdeen Roncalli
- 11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. Flandreau
- 9AA #4 Hanson vs. #1 Howard
- 9A Chester Area vs. 9AA Garretson
- 9A Waverly-South Shore vs. 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary
- 9B Irene-Wakonda vs. 9A #1 Canistota
KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter returns with the Game of the Week livestream on KELOLAND.com. This week, he’ll bring you the action from an 11B matchup as Groton Area takes on Aberdeen Roncalli. Watch that live at 7 p.m. on the Game of the Week page.
Look for the top highlights from area games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.