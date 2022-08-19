SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are back on the fields in South Dakota.

The 2022 season kicks off on Friday and KELOLAND Sports will have crews across the area covering the action.

The KELOLAND SportsZone show Friday night will feature highlights from the following games:

11B #1 Winner vs. Tri-Valley

11B Baltic vs. #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Parker

11B Groton Area vs. Aberdeen Roncalli

11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. Flandreau

9AA #4 Hanson vs. #1 Howard

9A Chester Area vs. 9AA Garretson

9A Waverly-South Shore vs. 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary

9B Irene-Wakonda vs. 9A #1 Canistota

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter returns with the Game of the Week livestream on KELOLAND.com. This week, he’ll bring you the action from an 11B matchup as Groton Area takes on Aberdeen Roncalli. Watch that live at 7 p.m. on the Game of the Week page.

Look for the top highlights from area games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.