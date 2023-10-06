SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 7 of the high school football season is upon us, which means another KELOLAND SportsZone show.
This week’s SportsZone features 12 games from both South Dakota and Iowa.
Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
- Lincoln vs. Brandon Valley
- Rapid City Stevens vs. Jefferson
- Winner vs. West Central
- Vermillion vs. Canton
- Madison vs. Lennox
- Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley
- Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley
- Hanson vs. Viborg-Hurley
- Warner vs. Estelline-Hendricks
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Western Christian
- Sheldon vs. West Lyon
- Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Watch a replay of the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week between Lincoln and Brandon Valley.
The KELOLAND SportsZone airs on Friday nights at 10:15 p.m. throughout the football season.