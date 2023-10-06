SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 7 of the high school football season is upon us, which means another KELOLAND SportsZone show.

This week’s SportsZone features 12 games from both South Dakota and Iowa.

Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:

Lincoln vs. Brandon Valley

Rapid City Stevens vs. Jefferson

Winner vs. West Central

Vermillion vs. Canton

Madison vs. Lennox

Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley

Hanson vs. Viborg-Hurley

Warner vs. Estelline-Hendricks

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Western Christian

Sheldon vs. West Lyon

Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Watch a replay of the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week between Lincoln and Brandon Valley.

The KELOLAND SportsZone airs on Friday nights at 10:15 p.m. throughout the football season.