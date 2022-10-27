SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Thursday this week, with a full show featuring quarterfinal highlights.

This week’s SportsZone show has highlights from 13 quarterfinal matchups.

Games featured on SportsZone:

  • 11AAA Washington vs. Jefferson
  • 11AAA Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln
  • 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Roosevelt vs. Harrisburg
  • 11AA Watertown vs. Tea Area
  • 11A Lennox vs. Dell Rapids
  • 11A Dakota Valley vs. SF Christian
  • 11A Madison vs. West Central
  • 11A Canton vs. Beresford
  • 11B Redfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy vs. Elkton-Lake Benton
  • 9AA Parkston vs. Howard
  • 9A De Smet vs. Kadoka Area