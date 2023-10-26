SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final football Thursday has come and gone with another KELOLAND SportsZone, full of high school highlights.

This week’s show features 13 games from around the state.

Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:

Harrisburg vs. Washington

O’Gorman vs. Roosevelt

Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson

Dell Rapids vs. Madison

West Central vs. Chamberlain

Canton vs. Lennox

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Dakota Valley

Sioux Valley vs. Hot Springs

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley

Parkston vs. Hanson

Howard vs. Elkton-Lake Benton

Hamlin vs. Wall

Canistota vs. Gregory

LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK

Click the video player above to watch the full game from Thursday’s livestream between Sioux Valley and Hot Springs.