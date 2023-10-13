SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rainy, cold and windy Friday night brought football to the area.

This weeks KELOLAND SportsZone featured 13 games from both Iowa and South Dakota.

Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:

#1 Lincoln vs. Washington

Rapid City Central vs. #2 O’Gorman

#5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson

#1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area

#1 Dell Rapids vs. St. Thomas More

Belle Fourche vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian

#2 West Central vs. #5 Lennox

Beresford vs. Dakota Valley

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson

Chester Area vs. #2 Howard

#5 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #2 De Smet

Deubrook Area vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary

Iowa West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK

Watch the full game as aired on KELOLAND.com between #3 Jefferson and #5 Brandon Valley.