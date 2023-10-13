SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rainy, cold and windy Friday night brought football to the area.
This weeks KELOLAND SportsZone featured 13 games from both Iowa and South Dakota.
Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
- #1 Lincoln vs. Washington
- Rapid City Central vs. #2 O’Gorman
- #5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson
- #1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area
- #1 Dell Rapids vs. St. Thomas More
- Belle Fourche vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- #2 West Central vs. #5 Lennox
- Beresford vs. Dakota Valley
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
- Chester Area vs. #2 Howard
- #5 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #2 De Smet
- Deubrook Area vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
- Iowa West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK
Watch the full game as aired on KELOLAND.com between #3 Jefferson and #5 Brandon Valley.