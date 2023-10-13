SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rainy, cold and windy Friday night brought football to the area.

This weeks KELOLAND SportsZone featured 13 games from both Iowa and South Dakota.

Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • #1 Lincoln vs. Washington
  • Rapid City Central vs. #2 O’Gorman
  • #5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson
  • #1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area
  • #1 Dell Rapids vs. St. Thomas More 
  • Belle Fourche vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
  • #2 West Central vs. #5 Lennox
  • Beresford vs. Dakota Valley
  • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Chester Area vs. #2 Howard
  • #5 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #2 De Smet
  • Deubrook Area vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
  • Iowa West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK

Watch the full game as aired on KELOLAND.com between #3 Jefferson and #5 Brandon Valley.