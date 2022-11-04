Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made its return for the final time in the 2022 fall sports season.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featured 11 games from across South Dakota and two from Iowa.

Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:

#1 Jefferson vs. #4 Lincoln

#2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg

#1 Pierre vs. #4 Yankton

#2 Tea Area vs. #3 Aberdeen Central

#1 Dell Rapids vs #4 Sioux Falls Christian

#2 West Central vs. #3 Beresford

#1 Winner vs. #5 McCook Central/Montrose

#3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #7 Hot Springs

#1 Wall vs. #4 Hamlin

#2 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #6 Parkston

Todd County vs Red Cloud

Iowa Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon

West Sioux vs. Western Christian