SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this week with another busy Friday evening of local sports action.
This week’s show features nine high school basketball playoff games and the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.
Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:
- Washington vs. Roosevelt – Girls
- O’Gorman vs. Rapid City Central – Girls
- Jefferson vs. Aberdeen Central – Girls
- Brandon Valley vs. Mitchell – Girls
- Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Girls
- Rapid City Stevens vs. Huron – Girls
- Central Lyon vs. Pocahontas Area – Girls
- Dakota Valley vs. Tea Area – Boys
- Dell Rapids vs. Madison – Boys
- Denver vs. North Dakota – Men
Friday’s show was the final SportsZone of the winter sports season. It’ll make a return with football season in August.