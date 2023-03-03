SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this week with another busy Friday evening of local sports action.

This week’s show features nine high school basketball playoff games and the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.

Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:

Washington vs. Roosevelt – Girls

O’Gorman vs. Rapid City Central – Girls

Jefferson vs. Aberdeen Central – Girls

Brandon Valley vs. Mitchell – Girls

Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Girls

Rapid City Stevens vs. Huron – Girls

Central Lyon vs. Pocahontas Area – Girls

Dakota Valley vs. Tea Area – Boys

Dell Rapids vs. Madison – Boys

Denver vs. North Dakota – Men

Friday’s show was the final SportsZone of the winter sports season. It’ll make a return with football season in August.