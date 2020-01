BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota State took 16th-ranked Iowa State down to the wire, but came up on the short end of a 22-17 decision in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Friday night at Frost Arena.

In having their five-match winning streak snapped, the Jackrabbits dropped to 6-4 overall and 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State improved to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in conference duals.