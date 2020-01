LINCOLN, Neb. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped the weekend series opener by a 5-3 score at the Ice Box Friday night. The Stars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first and commanded the game from there. Jared Westcott, Garrett Pinoniemi and Austin Heidemann all scored in the contest for the Herd, while Nate Reid made his first start in net since Oct. 11, stopping 24 of 29 shots.

The Lincoln Stars had been struggling as of late, dropping their past two matchups with the Omaha Lancers and were 3-5-2 in their past ten games. The team was able to command the lead with a goal 1:43 into the first period from Josh Groll, his twelfth of the season, that beat goaltender Nate Reid on the glove side. The Stars extended the lead 2-0 ten minutes later with a goal from Owen Michaels assisted by Robert McCollum and Zach Urdahl.