Click the video player above to watch the High School Preview Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 South Dakota high school football season is here and KELOLAND Sports has the full breakdown for this year.

Our annual KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show breaks down all seven classes, while talking about and hearing from 23 different teams from across the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A few teams open their season on Thursday, August 17, with several more beginning their games on Friday.

The return of high school football also marks the return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, which will air every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV.