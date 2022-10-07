Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned on Friday as the playoffs in South Dakota continue to inch closer.

This week’s show features a dozen games from across the area, including two from Minnesota and one in Iowa.

Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens
  • Rapid City Central vs. Harrisburg
  • Washington vs. O’Gorman
  • Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln
  • Spearfish vs. Tea Area
  • Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian
  • Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Viborg-Hurley vs. Hanson
  • Minnesota: Luverne vs. Pipestone
  • Minnesota: Mountain Lake vs. Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton