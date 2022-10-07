Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned on Friday as the playoffs in South Dakota continue to inch closer.
This week’s show features a dozen games from across the area, including two from Minnesota and one in Iowa.
Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:
- Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens
- Rapid City Central vs. Harrisburg
- Washington vs. O’Gorman
- Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln
- Spearfish vs. Tea Area
- Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian
- Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- Viborg-Hurley vs. Hanson
- Minnesota: Luverne vs. Pipestone
- Minnesota: Mountain Lake vs. Hills-Beaver Creek
- Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton